BELOIT—There are a total of 11 candidates running for the four seats on the Beloit School Board, according to information provided by the district after the 5 p.m. Friday deadline. Three more candidates shared their reasons for running for school board positions during Friday interviews.
The list of those running is as follows: Incumbents Gregg Schneider, Megan Miller and Allison Semrau and newcomers Brian Anderson, Torie Champeny, Katherine Ann Larson, DeVon McIntyre, Ryan McKillips, Christine Raleigh, Matthew Windmoeller-Schmit and J’Juan M. Winfield Sr.
DeVon McIntyre, 21, is working in a part-time general utility/inventory position at Frito Lay as he pursues his undergraduate degree in sustainable management. He said he engages the community through “plogging,” or picking up litter while jogging, and through his role as a commissioner on the parks, recreation and conservation committee.
“I also interact with groups like Good Trouble Beloit and the League of Women Voters to brainstorm solutions for issues within the community, and spread voter registration awareness,” he said.
McIntyre does not have kids of his own, but has a little brother who attends Fruzen Intermediate School. He makes it his priority to guide and help keep the child on track, which is a challenge in the COVID-19 era.
“Coming from poverty in Beloit, my educational journey was warped a lot of the time. Sometimes it is hard to appreciate the value of learning that’s presented in front of you when you have to worry about basic needs, like if there’s enough gas in the tank to make it the next day,” he said. “Working with the community has granted me perspectives that have ingrained a sense of duty to give back and represent those who start behind everyone else. I want to run for school board so that a focus can be established on strengthening the board-administration-student relationship, as well as keeping students and their learning at the forefront of our minds at all times.”
Katherine Ann Larson, 69, has been a life coach for at least 12 years. She has a bachelor of arts degree in leadership from Bellevue University in Omaha, Nebraska.
For many years she was vice president of leadership and membership for a small corporation in California. Prior to consulting, she owned four restaurants with 100 plus employees and $1 million in revenue. She moved to Wisconsin seven years ago after a year of traveling in a motor home. She was Director of Coaching Programs at the Cardinal Stritch University Leadership Center in Milwaukee from 2011-2013.
Today she is a yoga instructor at the YMCA and life coach. She has a husband of 45 years, two grown sons and four grandchildren.
“I love this community,” she said.
Having served on several boards in her life she said achievement must be measured as the district moves along with its strategic plan. She said resilience is going to be important as it’s the key to success during this pandemic.
“With the loss of students in the district (through decreased enrollment), we are going to have to be resilient amidst shortcomings and look long range,” she said.
The theme for her campaign is “change is inevitable; achievement is earned; and trust is required.” Her priorities are improving literacy and addressing student mental health needs. She said the relationship the board has with the community is through the administration.
She said the district must engage community resources and talented volunteers and demonstrate fiscal responsibility so the entire community can thrive.
“Let’s look at possibilities,” she said.
Larson has already launched www.electkathylarson.org/ to share more about herself.
Windmoeller-Schmit, 31, is a physical therapist. He has a doctorate of physical therapy degree. He and his wife have a 8-month-old daughter. He said he really loves living in Beloit, moved to it intentionally and wants to be a part of the community.
He has been doing community theater in Madison, and his wife does the baskets at Bountiful Beloit. He said he would love to participate more in the community.
“The biggest thing we have learned from the pandemic is how important robust public education is for children. I want to help provide that education for our kids,” he said. “I like what the district is doing and it must continue to provide support for each individual child moving forward.”
There are four seats up: that of President Megan Miller, Treasurer Gregg Schneider and members Joyce MH Ruff and Allison Semrau. Miller, Schneider, and Semrau have said they are running and Ruff is not.
Three open positions are for three-year terms beginning on Monday, April 25, 2022 and expiring on April 27, 2025; and one position for a one-year term beginning on April 25, 2022 and expiring on April 23, 2023. The top three candidates with the most votes will receive the three-year terms and the fourth highest vote receiving candidate will occupy the position for a one-year term.