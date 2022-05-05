JANESVILLE—“They are just really going to be shocked. Their jaws are going to drop.”
That’s what Jaionna Fowler, captain of the Royalettes hip hop and majorette dance group, said about the new special performance they have made for the Juneteenth event in Beloit set for June 18. She didn’t want to give away any details, but there is a new song and the moves to match.
The Royalettes, celebrating their one-year anniversary on May 10, is a youth-led and mostly self-taught group of girls in middle and high school trying to find positive activities.
Since its launch the team has performed four times in Janesville and will be bringing its moves on the road for the first time when it performs at this year’s Juneteenth event set for Saturday, June 18 at the Jones Pavilion in Riverside Park in Beloit. The details are still being firmed up, but the Royalettes are set to perform sometime between noon and 2 p.m.
Fowler, a Parker High School ninth grader who taught herself to dance by watching Tik Tok videos and dance shows and a friend had the idea for the group. Fowler was persistent, approaching Savannah Mulrooney, a student advocate at the Janesville middle schools. Mulrooney agreed to be coach and brought along Audrey Rudersdorf, a social worker at Wilson and Franklin elementary schools to join her in coaching.
Fowler rounded up talent, and team members Mo’ney Tate and Sharree’Ell Kidd choreographed routines.
“Audrey and I have some dance experience, but neither of us had experience with majorette or hip-hop, so we are very lucky to have Sharre’Ell and Mo’ney. They are fantastic choreographers and they have taught our team all of our dances,” Mulrooney said.
Other team members came on board such as Faythe Pospischil, Jazzy Tate, Jamya Clark, Kemani Wortham, Damiya Bullock-Billups Aaliyah Moore and Karsyn Podawitz.
“Without their consistency, drive and motivation, this wouldn’t have gone anywhere. They’ve done amazing, and I’m proud of them.”
The group got its start at the Boys and Girls Club of Janesville.
“They allowed us to use their space and sound equipment while we tried to establish ourselves as a team. Our whole team is very thankful for Megan Rebout for making that happen,” Mulrooney said. “We have been able to keep our dance team free for our students by grants, fundraisers, and donations from the community. We were able to buy our own speaker, uniforms, and dance apparel to further the legitimisation of our team.”
For the girls, the dance team is a joy.
Bullock-Billups said she was in dance classes since age six and was in cheerleading when she was in Detroit, Michigan.
“I like that I can express myself through dance,” Bullock-Billups said.
Wortham is a former majorette dancer from Rockford, Illinois, who Mulrooney said brings a lot of experience and skill to the team.
“She’s a naturally talented dancer, and she can do just about anything when it comes to gymnastic and majorette stunts,” Mulrooney said.
“When I was little, I was on a dance team and I always wanted to be a dancer,” Tate said.
Pospischil, who said she once was a bit too much of a “free range chicken” to be in ballet, dabbled in K-pop dance after watching videos and found the right note in the Royalettes.
“They have a lot of energy. And they make it fun,” Podawitz added. “If you are upset or down they will give you a hug and make you feel better.”
Their coach agrees.
“It brings me a lot of happiness in my life, and I look forward to it every week. Seeing these girls smile truly makes my day,” Rudersdorf said.
As the team celebrates its one-year anniversary and their friendship, coches Rudersdorf and Mulrooney hope to earn more money through donations and fundraising so the team can begin dancing competitively.
Until then, Fowler is looking into performing during school parades and possibly some football games.
Those who want to make donations, follow the Royalettes or request a performance can reach out to them via their Facebook page “The Royalettes” and an Instagram page, “theeee.royalettes.”
More details will be coming soon on the upcoming Juneteenth event, set for 10 a.m.—5 p.m. June 18 at Riverside Park.