ROCKTON—Susan Lawrence figured she’d use her teaching credentials to see the world.
She had no way of knowing she’d be near the epicenter of a worldwide pandemic.
Lawrence, a native of Rockton, had just flown home from Bejing, China on Jan. 21, with students on break at that time to celebrate the Chinese New Year.
It wasn’t long before she knew she wouldn’t be heading back.
“I had only been home four days when the school reached out to me and told me that I would be teaching on a virtual platform from then on,” Lawrence said. “The airline canceled my flight back, and so since January, I’ve been recording my lessons and sending them over.”
Lawrence, who is licensed to teach in both Illinois and Florida, decided last summer to teach abroad after hearing a friend’s positive experience.
“I thought it sounded interesting,” Lawrence said. “I started interviewing with companies to determine where my assignment would be. Bejing sounded like a great choice because they were looking for actual English teachers, not just teachers who could speak English.
“I was initially supposed to teach high school seniors who were preparing to come to the United States for college. But at the last minute, they asked if I would help develop curriculum at their primary school. So I ended up with a class of second graders who would be on par with what we are teaching first graders here, and a class of first graders who ran the gamut from not understanding anything to being conversational.”
She found Bejing to be a fascinating place, and the fascination went both ways.
“I studied a little Mandarin before I went over there, but it wasn’t nearly enough,” Lawrence said. “The best I could do was order food, and a lot of times that involved pointing.
“It’s odd because it’s such a crowded city, but over there it’s considered more polite to not interact with people. It’s somewhat isolating. But because I have blonde hair, I was really an enigma to people. Little kids would reach out to touch my hair in the subway. People would ask for pictures with me, and I was front and center in every promotional thing the school (Junyi International School) put out there.”
Although she did her share of sampling the local fare, there was some comfort to American food, as well as conversation.
“Every once in a while I’d go to a McDonald’s or Subway,” Lawrence said. “Invariably, some other foreigner would sit with me, just so we could speak English. Overall people were very nice and supportive.”
Lawrence knew immediately once media coverage of the virus began that China was underselling how significant the virus was.
“Within just a few days of me being gone, the people I knew back in China were sending me pictures of healthcare workers in Wuhan,” Lawrence said. “Bejing had already donated 10,000 surgical masks, and people knew it was going to hit them hard.
“Even in Bejing, right away you were assigned times you could go to the grocery stores, and the streets were completely empty. The numbers they were reporting were not accurate.”
Because she is still in contact with her students, Lawrence has a good feel for what they are feeling.
“My kids are posting videos all the time,” Lawrence said. “And they talk about what’s going on. Things are starting to return to normal. Our high school is actually set to open back up with students on May 6. That’s when the 12th graders are coming back, and they are going one grade at a time until everyone is back.
“In preparation for that, everyone in China has to take their temperature every morning and report it. That kind of stuff is completely tracked.”
Lawrence said she can feel that the optimism her students are conveying.
“There’s just a lot of hope right now,” Lawrence said. “In the last two weeks, the restrictions have really eased up. Now everyone is dressing up like they are going to school, they are all ready to go back.”
Lawrence, like the rest of us, hopes life in the United States can return to normal as well.
