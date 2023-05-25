Black Model A car

A black Model A car sits in a field with a sign advertising the upcoming car show.

 Rachel Brands Staff writer

CLINTON — The Rock-Ford Model A Club and Clinton’s Traffic Jams are partnering to host the 26th annual Model A Day event in downtown Clinton.

This celebration of Model As and other classic cars will take place on Sunday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

