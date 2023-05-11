Tom Walsh and Mark Maxted

Mark Maxted (left) presents a pin and honorary certificate to Tom Walsh (right) for his years serving in World War II.

 Rachel Brands/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT — World War II veteran Tom Walsh, 98, kept quiet about his time in the Navy for more than 80 years, choosing to think of it as “just a job” until he was recognized for his service in a pinning ceremony on Wednesday.

Walsh was surrounded by family, friends, and staff members at Riverside Terrace Assisted Living in Beloit when he was awarded a pin and certificate for his years of service in the U.S. Navy.