BELOIT — World War II veteran Tom Walsh, 98, kept quiet about his time in the Navy for more than 80 years, choosing to think of it as “just a job” until he was recognized for his service in a pinning ceremony on Wednesday.
Walsh was surrounded by family, friends, and staff members at Riverside Terrace Assisted Living in Beloit when he was awarded a pin and certificate for his years of service in the U.S. Navy.
Riverside Terrace partnered with Beloit Regional Hospice for the pinning ceremony, as part of their national initiative to honor veterans who enter their care. Mark Maxted, chaplain at Beloit Regional Hospice and chairperson for the We Honor Veteran Committee, was the one to award Walsh with his celebratory gifts and shake his hand.
“At times, it’s one of the final recognitions for the things they’ve done with their life,” Maxted said.
‘Rough and Tough’
Tom Walsh was born in 1924 and grew up “rough and tough,” by his own admission. He was part of a gang in Rockford in his youth, where they fought with their fists in lieu of weapons, but quickly straightened out when he had to enter the workforce early.
Walsh was the oldest of seven children and had to drop out of high school to get a factory job at age 16 to help support them. This experience of being responsible for others and performing sacrifices for the greater good helped to prepare him for military life.
He was drafted into the U.S. Navy at age 18 and served for three years as part of the military police team. Walsh was present at many famous World War II battles, including Loganville, Okinawa, and Iwo Jima.
Walsh admitted that he felt this award might be better suited for those who gave their lives, when he only gave his time. He spoke briefly about the many men he served with whom he saw killed in action and whose sacrifices have stayed with him.
“I’ve seen so many people die that it don’t bother me anymore,” Walsh said.
He and Mark Maxted first met last Veteran’s Day, when Riverside Terrace held a recognition program honoring veterans, in which Maxted was involved. He has gotten to know Walsh over the last year, since Walsh joined the hospice care provided by Beloit Regional Hospice.
Maxted has been with Beloit Regional Hospice for more than 12 years, and in that time has presented a number of pins and certificates to veterans within their care. Sometimes the ceremony is in front of a large gathering and other times it’s just Mark, the veteran, and their family, but the moment is always impactful.
“Being a veteran myself, I have a connection to time in service,” Maxted said. “Some of the stories I hear are stories the family has never heard.”
Walsh has many incredible stories of his own, a few of which he shared with the Beloit Daily News. The first was of a time when his sea plane went down in the Pacific, and he had to wait more than seven hours for rescue.
The second was a tale about how one of his ships couldn’t get to Guam because of an array of mines that littered the waters. Walsh dove in and cut two of the mines loose so the ship could safely dock in Guam.