Keyboardist and vocalist Cyndi Meyer of the Rainbow Bridge band claps along to the music of her band mates at the Riverside Music Festival in Janesville.
Attendees of the Riverside Music Festival enjoy a game of shuffleboard.
Festival goers danced joyfully to the live music played by the band Rainbow Bridge at the Riverside Music Festival on Saturday in Janesville.
Many activities were available for families at the Riverside Music Festival, including a workshop hosted by Home Depot, involving different projects kids of all ages could work on.
A young Attendee gets her face painted at the Riverside Music Festival.
Sun shines on the food and activities tents at the Riverside Music Festival Saturday.
