BELOIT—The importance of encouraging and empowering others in the community was one of the big themes discussed at the The Rising Queens Appreciation Day banquet.
The event was held Saturday evening at The Castle. With the title of the event being “Love Oneself First,” the event featured awards and a live performance by Da’Quela Payne who sang “I’m Every Woman” and “Rise Up.” State Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, spoke about unity in the community, and George Arnold gave a speech titled “Echoes of Dr. King.”
The 2022 Humanitarian and Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Co-Chair of Concerned Black Citizens of Beloit Wanda Sloan. The keynote speaker was TV and radio veteran Monica May of Orlando, Florida.
The evening included dinner and dancing. Representatives from the School District of Beloit and City of Beloit Economic Development Corporation were on scene as well as DJ Doc Wiggle.
Emcees Tina Renee and Malasia Jordan gave a warm welcome along with Rising Queens Founder Tracy Dumas.
Dumas kicked off the ceremony by thanking her husband for helping her get back to Beloit, and her Rising Queens who started as a social group and grew to more than 32 Queens with chapters in Florida and Kansas City in addition to other supporters.
Mental Health Counselor and Pastor Kenda Roman spoke about the importance of mental health. She said her goal is to create a culturally competent and safe space for people to live their best and most blessed life.
“If the crown is cracked and if the crown hurts it’s not worth wearing,” Roman said. “Just like Black Lives Matter, Black mental health matters.”
Darrell Williams, the administrator of the Office of Emergency Management under Gov. Tony Evers, who formerly served as interim superintendent of the School District of Beloit, and who now is running for the U.S. Senate, spoke about the importance of mentoring and about Sloan’s 2022 Humanitarian and Lifetime Achievement Award.
“I admire the drive, spirit, and continued dedication when she doesn’t have to do it,” Williams said.
While some people will just post a comment on social media, Williams said she has stepped up to the plate every time to make a difference for the kids of Beloit.
“You continue to be a true soldier and advocate for kids in Beloit and around the world,” Williams said.
Sloan was presented with an artistic portrait of herself as well as her award.
Sloan thanked Dumas for her work in Beloit as well as Stubbs for her work in the state. She encouraged people to register to vote and get familiar with candidates for school board, city government and beyond.
Keynote speaker May, a radio and TV veteran, and founder of Let’s Spill the Tea nonprofit organization dedicated to helping mothers and daughters with breakthrough communication, spoke about the importance of being un-offendable.
Rising Queens Inc., a women’s empowerment group providing equitable resources, launched in August of 2020 to uplift others in the community, from children to seniors.The Rising Queens is a non-profit organization fiscally sponsored by Center for Community Stewardship out of Madison and assisted by a lot of work and contributions from its diverse membership. It hosted the Juneteenth celebration this year at Riverside Park and has an array of other programming and events in store for Beloit.
For more information people can visit https://risingqueensinc.com.