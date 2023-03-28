Sean Laughlin gives a presentation on how his life has changed following a motorcycle accident and how he lives as an amputee. He gave his presentation as part of the Society for Learning Unlimited (SLU) lecture series.
BELOIT — Retired teacher Sean Laughlin said, thankfully, the stigma in society regarding people like himself, who have lost a limb, has eased.
Laughlin, and his wife, Danielle Clifton, spoke during a Society for Learning Unlimited (SLU) lecture on Tuesday about how their lives changed following a motorcycle accident and the amputation of Laughlin’s left leg.
The presentation, titled “Society’s Changing Attitude Toward Amputees,” was presented at the First Congregational Church in Beloit as part of SLU’s spring roster of classes.
During the presentation, Laughlin and Clifton spoke about their experience as a couple where one of them lives with a disability and how the stigma of limb loss in modern society has thankfully faded.
Laughlin taught history to special education students until the summer of 2019 when he was struck by a semi-truck while riding his motorcycle. His left leg was crushed and ultimately required amputation after several surgeries failed to “salvage” the leg.
Laughlin was once an alcoholic and had been sober for 30 years, but he fell into drug addiction following the accident. This was something he kept from his wife and is thankful that his accident and recovery has rid him of the habit.
“God wanted me back in AA, so he threw a semi at me to get my attention,” joked Laughlin.
Laughlin maintained a positive attitude during his recovery, even on days when he was in unspeakable pain. He attributes his outlook partly to Travis Mills, a quadruple amputee and motivational speaker who lost his arms and legs while serving in Afghanistan. Laughlin watched videos of Mills during his hospital stay and the repeated mantra of “never give up, never quit” inspired him.
This outlook is what saved him from the Three Ds of Limb Amputation as explained to him by Dr. Archie Heddings, Associate Professor of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine at Kansas University Hospital — dependance, depression and divorce.
“I think that my experience as an amputee was exceptionally good. I never had what you might call a bad day,” Laughlin said. “My life today is what I make of it.”
After the amputation, Laughlin made the conscious decision to never feel ashamed of his body or develop an inferiority complex due to his amputated limb. In modern society, this was easier than ever, since people with disabilities are more normalized by the public.
Clifton cited the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), signed into law by President George H.W. Bush on July 26, 1990, as the big push for rights and accommodations for people with disabilities, and expressed how she didn’t know how disabled people once lived without it.
Laughlin attributed much of this progress to how veterans in the 21st century are respected more than ever. He’s been thanked for his service many times in public, and joked that he responds that he only served at the “branch of Harley Davison.”