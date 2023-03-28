Sean Laughlin

Sean Laughlin gives a presentation on how his life has changed following a motorcycle accident and how he lives as an amputee. He gave his presentation as part of the Society for Learning Unlimited (SLU) lecture series.

 Rachel Brands/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT — Retired teacher Sean Laughlin said, thankfully, the stigma in society regarding people like himself, who have lost a limb, has eased.

Laughlin, and his wife, Danielle Clifton, spoke during a Society for Learning Unlimited (SLU) lecture on Tuesday about how their lives changed following a motorcycle accident and the amputation of Laughlin’s left leg.