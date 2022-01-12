JANESVILLE—There will be a primary election held in February to determine who will run for the District 3 Rock County Board of Supervisors seat, according to a news release from the Rock County Clerk’s Office.
Three candidates have qualified to be placed on the ballot for the District 3 seat, which overs the City of Edgerton. Candidates for the county board seat include incumbent Danette Rynes, and candidates Matt McIntyre and Debi Towns.
A primary election will be held Feb. 15 to narrow the field of candidates to the two top vote-getters. Those candidates will run in the April 5 election for the county board.
There were challenges to the candidate papers filed by two Beloit candidates for county board, but both candidates will appear on the April ballot. Through the challenge, six voter signatures were disqualified in papers turned in by Lucas Carder, who is running for District 12. However, he still qualifies to be placed on the ballot. Candidate papers also were challenged for Robert Potter, who is running for the District 17 seat on the county board. No signatures were disqualified.
There will be some contested races for Rock County Board seats in April.
In District 12, two candidates will face off—Lucas Carter and April Whitledge. Incumbent Wayne Gustina announced earlier he would not seek reelection. The district includes City of Beloit Wards 4—6.
In District 17, Incumbent Robert Potter will face Kim Schneider. The district includes City of Beloit Wards 20, 22 and 23.
No candidates qualified for District 11 county board seat. Incumbent Janelle Crary filed candidate papers but did not meet the number of valid signatures required to be placed on the ballot. Write-in votes will be counted in this race. District 11 includes City of Beloit Wards 7—9 and Ward 11.
Two incumbents will face off in the race for the District 8 seat, which includes Town of Beloit Ward 1, Town of Janesville Wards 1—3 and Town of Rock Wards 1—5. Rick Richard who represented District 9 will face David Homan who represented District 26.
In District 7, incumbent Mike Mulligan will face challenger Ronald Woodman. The district includes the Village of Clinton, Town of Bradford Wards 1 and 2, the Town of Clinton, the Town of La Prairie and Town of Turtle Ward 3.
In District 6, incumbent Mary Mawhinney will face challenger Carla Buchanan. The district includes Town of Harmony Ward 3, Town of Johnstown, Town of Lima Wards 1 and 2, Town of Milton Wards 1 and 5 and City of Janesville Ward 25.
In District 18, Billy Bob Grahn will face Ron Sutterlin. The district includes City of Janesville Wards 3—4.
In District 21, Alan Furnas will face Brent Fox. The District includes Town of Janesville Ward 5 and City of Janesville Wards 13—14.
In District 23, incumbent Russ Podzilni will face John Smecko. The district includes City of Janesville Wards 21 and 22.
In District 24, Jim Farrell will face Kevin A. Stone. The district includes City of Janesville Wards 17 and 18.
In District 26, incumbent Tricia Clasen will face John Burt. The district includes City of Janesville Wards 23 and 24.
Candidates who will run unopposed for county board seats are Mary Beaver (Disterict 1), Alan Sweeney (District 2), Connie Winter (District 4), Bill Wilson (District 5), Lou Peer (District 9), Brian Knudson (District 10), Genia Stevens (District 13), Mike Zoril (District 14), Kevin Leavy (District 15), Yuri Rashkin (District 16), Lori Pennycook (District 19), Chris Cullen (District 20), Karla Hermann (District 22), Rich Bostwick (District 25), Tom Brien (District 27, Ronald Bomkamp (District 28) and Kathleen M. Schulz (District 29).