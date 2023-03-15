ORFORDVILLE — The Parkview School District has one remaining referendum meeting on the calendar as voters prepare to decide if they will support the additional funding the district is requesting.
In addition to the two referendum questions for the Beloit School District, the Parkview School District in Orfordville will have a referendum of their own.
The question to appear on the ballot is as follows:
Question: Shall the Parkview School District, Rock County, Wisconsin for 3 years, beginning with the 2023- 2024 school year and ending with the 2025-2026 school year, be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $1,450,000 per year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of technology and curriculum materials, educational programming, expenses associated with bus routes, and costs associated with recruiting and retaining staff?
According to Superintendent Steve Lutzke, Parkview is among the many Wisconsin school districts that require operational referendums to cover costs because the State of Wisconsin has not provided funding that keeps up with inflation.
“If the referendum were to fail, Parkview would have to cut $1.45 million from our budget,” Lutzke said. “The three largest areas where cuts would be made are in curriculum, operations and staffing.”
Additional information about the Parkview referendum can be found on the school district website at https://parkview.referendumfacts.org, including an in-depth slideshow presentation that community members can view at any time. Included in this slideshow is information about how taxes will be affected, data about student achievement, and more.
“Due to successful operational referendums in 2014, 2017, and 2020, Parkview has increased the quality of teaching and learning,” Lutzke said. “As a result, Parkview’s enrollment has increased noticeably over the past several years.”
The final informational meeting regarding the Parkview referendum is scheduled for 6 p.m. on March 23 at the Parkview Junior/Senior High School at 408 W. Beloit St.
The Parkview operational referendum, as well as the two questions concerning the School District of Beloit, will appear on the April 4 spring general election ballot.