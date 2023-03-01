Simon Wallendal looks at the cookies in the display case at Old Fashioned Bakery in Beloit while his grandmother, Louise Austin, looks on. The two stopped in at the bakery, which is celebrating its 90th year in business.
BELOIT - Old Fashion Bakery has served Beloit with delicious donuts, cakes, cupcakes, muffins, and more since 1933, and recently celebrated its 90th anniversary.
The bakery at 1255 Park Ave., is widely known as having the best baked goods around, no doubt due to the small but hardworking staff.
Old Fashion Bakery used to be the Old Fashioned Bake Shop and before that, it was a small operation run out of the kitchen of Clem Schroeder’s parents. His mother baked coffee cakes and bread rolls, and his father sold them along with partner A.C. Foster. Shortly after, Clem Schroeder took over for his father in January of 1933 and Earl McMaster bought out Foster in March of that same year.
The two ran Old Fashion Bakery together until McMaster’s death in 1936, when Clem Schroeder became the sole owner. He and his wife, Mary, ran the bakery for nearly 40 years before selling.
Dennis and Rose Mulcahy, the proud current owners of Old Fashion Bakery, took over the business on Nov. 13, 1972. They were interested in owning their own business, having tired of always working under someone else, and a friend who lived in Beloit told them about a local bakery that was for sale. Dennis Mulcahy borrowed money from his father to buy the business, and Old Fashion Bakery has continued to thrive for another 50 years.
The Mulcahys celebrated their 50th anniversary as co-owners this past November, but were far too busy with the everyday stresses of owning a business to do anything special. Dennis attributed their success to a combination of good food and service - two things that can make or break the customer experience.
“My wife and I, we have an attitude that the customer has to matter,” Dennis Mulcahy said.
Old Fashion Bakery has an assortment of baked goods that have been drawing a crowd in Beloit for nearly a century, such as donuts, cakes, cupcakes, muffins, breads, turnovers, and buns. Dennis highlighted their holiday cookies as a specialty menu item that is often a favorite among customers.
A popular shortbread cookie, dipped in white chocolate and covered in sprinkles, is a holiday item that sells in the thousands every year.
In addition to selling baked goods to the public, Old Fashion Bakery also supplies the local Woodman’s with baked goods and operates a deli where they sell sandwiches.
Since its inception in 1933, Old Fashion Bakery has proudly provided homemade and custom baked goods to Beloit and the surrounding areas. This air of small town hospitality has continued under its new management and made Old Fashion Bakery a place to visit in Beloit.