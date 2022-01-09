A deer is seen wrapped in blankets after it was rescued from the icy Rock River in Riverside Park in Roscoe Saturday. Members of the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District named the doe Betty White in honor of the recently departed television actor.
ROSCOE—Each day is different for Stateline Area first responders and Saturday turned out to be a unique day for Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District staff as they conducted a water rescue to save a deer that had fallen into the Rock River after breaking through the ice. After the rescue, they named the doe, Betty White.
Water rescue personnel sprang into action after receiving a call regarding a report of a deer falling through the thin ice on the Rock River on Saturday morning at around 11 a.m. near Riverside Park. Roscoe police reached out to the fire department to determine if anything could be done to rescue the deer and a water rescue was deemed possible, according to Harlem-Roscoe Fire Chief Don Shoevlin.
Rescuers paddled out to the deer and were able to place the deer in the inflatable rescue raft before coming to shore. During the rescue, Hoo Haven Wildlife Rehabilitation staff were contacted and Hoo Haven assisted in caring for the deer at the rehab center in Durand, Illinois.
A Hoo Haven representative could not be reached for comment regarding the deer’s condition as of Sunday, but Shoevlin confirmed the deer was alert after being brought to shore while first responders attempted to warm the deer up.
The female deer was affectionately given the nickname Betty White in honor of the late veteran actor who passed away on Dec. 31.
Shoevlin said the rescuers performed exceptionally under the bitter cold circumstances.
“Because of their training, skills and determination they successful rescued this young female deer from the frigid water and ice. A job well done ladies and gentlemen. All of you should be proud of your successful accomplishment.”
Shoevlin added this is the third winter water rescue of an animal in the last 12 years, recalling multiple instances of dogs running out on ice and having to be rescued in the Stateline Area.