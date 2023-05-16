A reptile looks at its surroundings from within an enclosure. An exotic animal surrender event will be held June 4 at the Welty Environmental Center when pet owners will be urged to surrender their exotic pets rather than release them into the wild.
BELOIT — An Exotic Pet Surrender Event is coming to Beloit to encourage pet owners to surrender their exotic animals rather than release them into the wild.
The rescue event, hosted by J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue, will take place from noon — 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 4 at the Welty Environmental Center, 1201 W. Big Hill Road in Big Hill Park.
John Moyles, director of J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue, first began brainstorming on how to prevent exotic pet releases in 2016. He wanted to limit the damage done by overwhelmed pet owners releasing their fish, birds, reptiles and more into the environment.
Exotic animals that are released into the wild have the potential to become invasive species and disrupt the local environment by pushing native animals from their natural habitats or becoming crop pests.
“The cost to eradicate them is in the tens of thousands of dollars,” Moyles said. “Prevention is way cheaper than removal. That’s where we come in.”
Most animal release cases are because people assume that their exotic pets will be happier in an outdoor environment, but this is often not the case. For animals that have spent their lives in captivity, being thrust into the wild is much more difficult than they are used to.
The Exotic Pet Surrender accepts fish, birds, reptiles, small mammals, invertebrates, and even plants. This event is is important because Humane Societies often doesn’t accept animals like these, so overwhelmed owners are left without options.
Exotic pet owners can rest easy knowing their former pet will be properly taken care of once in the care of J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue.
“Every animal that gets surrendered is quarantined for a period of time and then put up for adoption,” Moyles said. “No matter what gets turned in, we’re able to find it a home.”
June is Invasive Species Action Month, which makes it perfect for the Exotic Pet Surrender Event. There are 18 events like this hosted by J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue in 2023 due to popular demand, according to Moyles, and there will likely be more next year.
The Exotic Pet Surrender Event is hosted by J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue, with the help of several other area organizations like the University of Wisconsin Sea Grant/Water Resources Institutes, and sponsored by Animart and Festival Foods.
There is a “no questions asked” policy for pet owners dropping off their animals at the exotic rescue. Moyles and the rest of J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue understand that life can change in an instant and even those with the best-laid plans and purest of intentions can sometimes need to re-home pets.