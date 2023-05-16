J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue

A reptile looks at its surroundings from within an enclosure. An exotic animal surrender event will be held June 4 at the Welty Environmental Center when pet owners will be urged to surrender their exotic pets rather than release them into the wild.

 Photo courtesy of J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue

BELOIT — An Exotic Pet Surrender Event is coming to Beloit to encourage pet owners to surrender their exotic animals rather than release them into the wild.

The rescue event, hosted by J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue, will take place from noon — 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 4 at the Welty Environmental Center, 1201 W. Big Hill Road in Big Hill Park.