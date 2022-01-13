No paper on Monday Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jan 13, 2022 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save There will be no print edition of the Beloit Daily News on Monday since there will be no postal delivery due to the Martin Luther King holiday.The Beloit Daily News office at 444 E. Grand Ave. remains closed to the public due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, but staff will be in the building Monday to answer phone calls.The print edition will be delivered on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now City of Freeport: Former Beloit FD chief Liggett dies 'suddenly' Wind turbines may be erected in area Proposal looks to redevelop old video store into bar, nightclub Liggett remembered for kindness, passion for serving community Three juveniles arrested after burglary in Beloit Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime