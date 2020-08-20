BELOIT — Nearly 8,000 men and women once bowled regularly at the six area centers in the Beloit Bowling Association, with city leagues running mornings, afternoons and two night shifts.
It was a love affair that grew in the late 1970s and early 1980s until bowling was easily the most popular pastime in Beloit.
The flame, however, was already flickering by the time COVID-19 extinguished it altogether. At least for now, the final strike has been rolled at a Beloit bowling center.
The last holdout, Diamond Lanes at 1218 Cranston Road, won’t be open this fall to offer league bowling. Owners Dan and DeDe Bucholtz announced live on Facebook that the center is shutting down.
“We completed 18 seasons, but the 19th got cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic,” DeDe Bucholtz said. “This is the time of year we would be gearing up for fall leagues and everything else, looking for another successful season and seeing a lot of friendly faces we haven’t seen in forever.
“It was an extremely difficult decision that we’re not going to be opening for this coming season. It has been a lot of hard-fought inner turmoil. It has been a lot of trying to figure out how we could make this work.”
Some larger centers have managed to open, but Diamond Lanes is a smaller facility with just 16 lanes and a smaller-sized attached bar.
“For us, with the restrictions for what we can do not only set forth by the state, but the county as well, it is just unfortunately that it wouldn’t be a profitable situation for us,” DeDe Bucholtz said.
In March, after the center had shut down due to the pandemic, the owners announced they were looking for a buyer for the business.
“We hoped someone would purchase it who could breathe new life into a sport that is unfortunately flailing a little bit,” Bucholtz said. “We were planning on staying on to help kick things off. We did have some interest, but unfortunately that has not panned out. Hopefully, one of these days someone will purchase it and they will reinvigorate it.”
She said the decision needed to be made now because leagues and teams need to be set up.
“When you work for 19 years building your dream and hoping it will be your retirement and you watch something like this which is completely out of your control affect not only us but our friends and their businesses, it is heartbreaking.”
The Bucholtzes thanked all of their patrons over the years, as well as their past and current employees.
“We would like to sincerely, from the bottom of our hearts, thank each and every one of you,” DeDe Bucholtz said. “We’ve had a lot of fun over the years. A lot of great memories. I can’t thank our league bowlers and patrons enough for what they have done for us. We’ve been blessed with wonderful employees over the years. We hope everyone understands our decision.”
So Beloit is without a bowling center for the first time since Henry Dorrbaker opened the first in 1899 on the west side of East Grand Avenue. In 1922, the Beloit Bowling Association for male bowlers was sanctioned with the women forming their own organization in the early 1930s.
Beloit watched centers spring up, such as The Gateway, Rex Lanes and Greyhound Lanes in the 1940s. The Gateway, run by Dormund Hills, had 16 lanes and was the site of many Beloit Daily News Holiday Tournaments. Greyhound Lanes had six lanes at 500 Pleasant St.
1959 saw Doug and William Rubnitz open R&R Bowl at 1400 Cranston Road and Dormund Hill and Lester Dooley open Bowl-Aire Lanes at 2547 Park Avenue. Greyhound Lanes became Imperial Lanes. South Beloit added Viking Lanes two years later.
By the late 1970s, bowling was truly booming in Beloit.
“As a kid in the early 1980s I watched my dad, against my mother’s wishes, bowl in the second shift league that started at 9 p.m.,” recalls Mike Townsend Jr., of the Greater Bowling Bowling Council. “The early shifts were all full.”
Townsend also watched sadly as the sport’s popularity began to level off and then decline.
“In 1999 the Association had 1,600 male bowlers,” he said. “When I turned it over in 2009, we had 1,300 men. Last year, men and women combined in the association was 633.”
Townsend now worries that Beloit may not be able to keep its association sanction.
“We’re hoping they’ll allow only one center to keep an association going, and one in Illinois at that,” he said.
One by one, area centers have disappeared. Imperial Lanes had been bought in 1983 by Tom, Jim, Bob and Jerry Pulaski. They changed the name to Pulaski’s Lounge and Lanes and kept it going for several years before the property was purchased and demolished to make way for The Beloit Inn.
Dooley added 16 lanes in 1977 to make Bowl-Aire the largest center in the area. He sold it to Gary Schele, who later sold it to the American Red Carpet Bowling in 1996. AMF Bowling Corporation bought it the following year. Schele bought the business back, but sold it again in 2000. In 2011, John Fiedler and Bill Cliffe bought the center and changed the name to Rex Lanes. It closed for good in 2013 and is now a storage center.
R&R Bowl changed hands several times and the name was changed to Diamond Lanes by Bob Kammppi, Jr. After Kammppi died in an auto accident, Bucholtz and Pete Kirchner purchased DL in 2002.
Two other area bowling centers which were part of the Beloit Bowling Association, Wagon Wheel Lanes in Rockton and Edgewood Lanes in Roscoe, also no longer exist.