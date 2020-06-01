ROCKTON— Many people would consider the opening of a small-town business in the midst of a global pandemic a curse.
The owner of DeeDee’s Main Street Coffee and Decor feels it a blessing.
Diana Weiser, with help from her husband Wayne, fulfilled a lifelong dream of owning her own shop when the business opened in downtown Rockton on May 8.
Diana said the finished product was not what she imagined when they purchased the space, located on the corner of Main Street and Blackhawk Blvd.
“I have run my own decor business on the side for a long time,” Diane said. “Helping people decorate their homes, painting a dresser, anything like that. So my first thought was just to have a decor only shop. This use to be an antique shop before we moved in, so the transition would be easy.”
Soon, though, the couple had other ideas.
“The town kind of whispered to us ‘coffee shop’,” Wayne said. “People made it clear that there was a need for that kind of thing here. Since we’ve opened, it’s almost like people are thanking us for being here, instead of us thanking them for their business. It’s been a phenomenal response.”
The Weiser’s investment level increased significantly when they decided to add coffee to the mix.
“We had to put in all the plumbing for it,” Wayne said. “Downstairs we had to put in double reverse osmosis tanks, a water filtration system and a water heater. Upstairs, we had to install all the equipment. It was a major investment to get up to code for the health department.”
Diana said the pandemic has allowed them a soft opening.
“The first thing is that it’s been really good to be able to serve the community,” Diana said. “I grew up in Rockton, so this is home for me. Doing curbside has been a great way to introduce ourselves to the community while also keeping everyone safe. We feel blessed, because it’s allowed us to spread our wings and try different things.”
The decor features everything from homemade soap to bird houses and everything in between. The store portion was open for four days before reverting back to curbside only service, and the Wesiers were encouraged by what they saw.
“The decor sales were really booming,” Diana said. “People really seemed to like what we have to offer, and we’re looking forward to opening back up fully in the near future, whenever we are allowed to do so.”
The Weisers believe they have the right formula for a successful business.
“First, you have to have the location,” Wayne said. “Next, you have to have a unique product. We partnered with a local couple in Roscoe that does our roasting. They provide fresh coffee on a daily basis, and they have a unique blend and a cold brew. You have unique pricing also. People are telling us are prices are low, and we’ve got some friends that want us to raise prices. We don’t want to do that. And then you have great service, which we try to provide every day. When you have all four things, you’ve got a successful business.”
Along with coffee, the chop features baked goods, fresh daily from Schnucks, while smoothies are a favorite item for many.
The business is open seven days a week, with hours varying.
