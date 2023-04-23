Oak Trees

A batch of oak trees planted outside the Rock River Trail visitor center.

 RACHEL BRANDS

BELOIT - Nature at the Confluence hosted its Earth Day and Arbor Day event on April 21 and 22, despite the chilly weekend weather.

The thirteenth-annual event took place on Friday, April 21 from noon to 4 p.m., and again on Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. 

Recommended for you