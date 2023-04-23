BELOIT - Nature at the Confluence hosted its Earth Day and Arbor Day event on April 21 and 22, despite the chilly weekend weather.
The thirteenth-annual event took place on Friday, April 21 from noon to 4 p.m., and again on Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Each year, Nature at the Confluence distributes 375 free bare-root saplings to the public at their location at the visitor center of the Rock River Trail. The Rock River Trail is a 320-mile trail that runs through Wisconsin and Illinois, and this event is all part of their efforts to restore the habitat along the Rock River.
According to Executive Director Julie Uram, the purpose of this annual event is for Nature at the Confluence “to help and encourage people to create natural habitats on their property.”
Multitudes of saplings were donated by Living Lands and Waters for the 13th year in a row. More than 137,000 saplings have been donated since the events’ inception, along with care instructions for your new oak.
A new addition to the event is an Oak Tree Food Web activity sheet that informs about the “amazing power of oaks.”
Each sapling is 1-2 feet tall and will need to be planted within a few days of pick-up to grow. The free bare-root saplings available include bur oak, red oak, swamp white oak, and shagbark hickory.
“Planting a native tree is really gonna help the wildlife,” Uram said.
The saplings ran out quickly this year, but there will be another opportunity to obtain your own oak saplings next year, when the Nature at the Confluence will host this event for the fourteenth year.