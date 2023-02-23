Winter Storm

The backup of cars and trucks stuck on Interstate 84 is seen from the Blumenauer Bicycle and Pedestrian Bridge in Northeast Portland, Ore., Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Nearly a foot of snow fell in Portland on Wednesday.

 Dave Killen - member image share, The Oregonian

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Winter storms sowed more chaos across the U.S. on Thursday, shutting down much of Portland with almost a foot of snow and paralyzing travel from parts of the Pacific Coast all the way to the northern Plains.

The nearly 11 inches that fell in Portland amounted to the second snowiest day in the city’s history. It took drivers by surprise, stalling traffic during the Wednesday evening rush hour and trapping motorists on freeways for hours.

