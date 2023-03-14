Consumer Prices

A worker organizes items at a Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, N.J., on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. On Tuesday, the Labor Department reports on U.S. consumer prices for February.

 Eduardo Munoz Alvarez - freelancer, FR171643 AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer price increases eased slightly from January to February but still pointed to an elevated inflation rate that is posing a challenge for the Federal Reserve at a delicate moment for the financial system.

The government said Tuesday that prices increased 0.4% last month, just below January’s 0.5% rise. Yet excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core prices rose 0.5% in February, slightly above January’s 0.4% gain. The Fed pays particular attention to the core measure as a gauge of underlying inflation pressures.

Recommended for you