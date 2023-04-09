Abortion Pills

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra testifies during the House Committee hearing on Ways and Means hearing on March 28, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

 Mariam Zuhaib - staff, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s top health official said Sunday that a court ruling threatening the availability of a main drug used in medication abortion was “not America” and he did not rule out defying the judge’s order if necessary.

“We want the courts to overturn this reckless decision,” Xavier Becerra, President Joe Biden’s health secretary, told CNN’s “State of the Union.” “We want, yes, that women continue to have access to a drug that’s proven itself safe. Millions of women have used this drug around the world.”

