Census County Populations

FILE - Light from the setting sun falls on the Hudson Yards neighborhood in the borough of Manhattan in New York City, as seen from the Weehawken Pier in Weehawken, N.J., Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The county that encompasses Manhattan added more than 17,000 residents in the year ending last July after losing almost 111,000 people in the previous 12-month period, according to population estimates released Thursday, March 30, 2023, by the U.S. Census Bureau.

 Ted Shaffrey - staff, AP

Several large, urban counties across the United States gained residents or stemmed population declines in the year ending last July after losing residents in the previous 12-month period amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s population estimates released Thursday.

Population change is driven by migration, both within the U.S. as people move around inside the country, and from international trends as people arrive from abroad. It also depends on whether births outpace deaths, or vice versa.

Recommended for you