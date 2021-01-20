WASHINGTON, D.C. —More than 550 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard were on hand at the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday after mobilizing over the weekend to assist with safety and security efforts.
Wisconsin troops joined more than 25,000 other National Guard troops from other state and territory in supporting the mission.
The last time Wisconsin troops served in the national capital region besides for ceremonial purposes dates back to the 1800s and the Civil War.