Shooting-Texas School

An Arlington police officer speaks to individuals outside of Lamar High School in Arlington during a lockdown after a shooting on Monday, March 20, 2023.

 Amanda McCoy - member image share, Star-Telegram

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A student opened fire at a Dallas-area school Monday morning, killing one student and injuring another before being arrested on a capital murder charge, police said.

The shooting began on a high school campus in the suburb of Arlington around 6:55 a.m., before many students arrived for the first day back to classes after the spring break, according to police and school district officials.

Recommended for you