JetBlue Spirit Garland

Attorney General Merrick Garland, accompanied by Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, left, speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration sued on Tuesday to block JetBlue Airways’ $3.8 billion purchase of Spirit Airlines, saying the deal would reduce competition and drive up air fares for consumers.

 Alex Brandon - staff, AP

The Biden administration sued to block JetBlue Airways’ $3.8 billion purchase of Spirit Airlines, saying Tuesday that the deal would reduce competition and drive up air fares for consumers.

The Justice Department said the tie-up would especially hurt cost-conscious travelers who depend on Spirit to find cheaper options to JetBlue and other airlines.

