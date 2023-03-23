Trump Legal Troubles

NYPD officers assigned to the Counterterrorism Bureau stand post outside of Trump Tower on Thursday , March 23, 2023, in New York. A New York grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump over a hush money payment to a porn star appears poised to complete its work soon as law enforcement officials make preparations for possible unrest in the event of an indictment.

 Bryan Woolston - freelancer, FR171481 AP

NEW YORK (AP) — The Manhattan grand jury investigating Donald Trump over hush money payments met on other matters Thursday, further delaying a vote on whether or not to indict the former president, according to a person familiar with the matter.

There was no immediate explanation from prosecutors about why the grand jury was not taking up the Trump matter during its scheduled Thursday session after not meeting at all on Wednesday. There also was no word on when or if prosecutors might resume presenting evidence or ask for a decision on bringing historic criminal charges.

