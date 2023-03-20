Trump Legal Troubles

Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, left, listens as he his attorney Lanny Davis, center, speaks to reporters after a second day of testimony before a grand jury investigating hush money payments Cohen arranged and made on the former president’s behalf, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in New York.

 Mary Altaffer - staff, AP

NEW YORK (AP) — A grand jury heard from a potential final witness Monday in the investigation into Donald Trump as law enforcement officials accelerated security preparations in advance of a possible indictment and as fellow Republicans staked out positions in a criminal probe expected to shake up the 2024 presidential race.

The testimony from Robert Costello, a lawyer who had a falling out with the key government witness in the Trump investigation, came as the grand jury that for months has been investigating Trump over hush money paid to a porn star during his 2016 campaign appeared to be wrapping up its work.

