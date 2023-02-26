World Trade Center Bombing Anniversary

FILE — Victims of a fire at the World Trade Center in New York are treated at the scene after an explosion rocked the complex on Feb. 26, 1993. Thirty years after terrorism first struck the World Trade Center, victims' relatives and survivors are gathering to commemorate the deadly 1993 bombing that foreshadowed 9/11.

 Marty Lederhandler - staff, AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Lolita Jackson was at her 72nd-floor desk in the World Trade Center, feeling like she worked at the top of the world. Then came the boom, and smoke started curling in from an elevator shaft.

Unsure what was happening, she joined thousands of other office workers on a harrowing trek down dark, smoky stairs, emerging onto the scene of a terror attack.

