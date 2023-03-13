APTOPIX 95th Academy Awards

Daniel Kwan, left, and Daniel Scheinert toss their awards for best picture for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" as they pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

 Jordan Strauss - invision linkable, Invision

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The metaphysical multiverse comedy “Everything Everywhere All at Once” wrapped its hot dog fingers around Hollywood’s top prize Sunday, winning best picture at the 95th Academy Awards, along with awards for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Though worlds away from Oscar bait, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s anarchic ballet of everything bagels, googly-eyed rocks and one messy tax audit emerged as an improbable Academy Awards heavyweight. The indie hit, A24’s second best picture winner following “Moonlight,” won seven Oscars in all. Only two other films in Oscar history — “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “Network” — won three acting Academy Awards.

Recommended for you