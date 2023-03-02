Capitol Riots Lawsuits

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President in Washington. Trump can be sued by injured Capitol Police officers and Democratic lawmakers over the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department said Thursday, March 2, 2023, in an ongoing federal court case testing the limits of executive power.

 Evan Vucci - staff, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump can be sued by injured Capitol Police officers and Democratic lawmakers over the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department said Thursday in a federal court case testing Trump's legal vulnerability for his speech before the riot.

In court papers, the Justice Department told a federal appeals court in Washington that it should allow the lawsuits to move forward, rejecting Trump’s argument that he is immune from the claims.

