Monday, March 20- Beloit Turner School District Building and Grounds Committee, 4 p.m., Turner Middle/High School, 1237 Inman Parkway- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 516 Blackhawk Blvd.- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road- Beloit City Council workshop, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.Tuesday, March 21- School District of Beloit Board of Education, 7 p.m., Kolak Center, 1500 Fourth St.- Beloit Landmarks Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Roscoe Village Board, 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 10631 Main St.- Rockton Village Board, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 110 E. Main St.Wednesday, March 22- Beloit Community Development Authority, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.Thursday, March 23- Rock County Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Rock County Courthouse, Courtroom H, fourth floor, 51 S. Main St., Janesville.