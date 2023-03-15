Abortion Pill Texas

Erin Hawley, right, foreground, with Alliance Defending Freedom exits the federal courthouse on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Amarillo, Texas, where a federal judge is expected to hear arguments in a lawsuit that takes aim at medication abortions. Pills are the the most common method for obtaining an abortion in the U.S.

 David Erickson

AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — A conservative judge in Texas raised questions Wednesday about a Christian group’s effort to overturn federal regulators’ decades-old approval of a leading abortion drug, in a case that could threaten the country’s most common method to end pregnancies.

Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk heard more than four hours of debate over the Alliance Defending Freedom’s request to revoke or suspend the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone. Such a step would be an unprecedented challenge to the FDA and its authority in deciding which drugs to permit on the market.

