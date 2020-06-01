BELOIT—When she first heard the news, Brenda Stowers was devastated.
It didn’t take long for her to see opportunity when others saw tragedy.
Stowers was one of two assistant managers at ShopKo, where she had worked for the last 38 years.
It was not only her place of employment. It was also a big part of her family story. Stowers met her husband there. Her daughter would eventually work there during seasonal peak times.
Her mom even worked there.
But when word came down that the place was closing its doors, Stowers didn’t know where to turn.
“It was very tough at first,” Stowers said. “I really didn’t know where to turn. I was very skeptical when the job center came around and offered assistance and offered information about school. I was 56. Did I really want to go back to school at that point? But Cindy at the job services was so helpful. I took a personality assessment test that kind of tells you what type of work would work best with your skills and interests. That’s when I made my decision to go back to school at Blackhawk Tech for human services.”
Helping the decision greatly was the fact that her daughter, Stephanie, was also attending classes at Blackhawk Technical College and already working on her criminal justice degree.
“That helped a ton,” Stowers said. “I had graduated from Blackhawk Tech, but that was back in 2005, and a lot had changed since then. Having Stephanie there was a big help because she was already comfortable with the atmosphere. We ended up taking three classes together over the summer, and that was great.”
Stephanie was so interested in what her mother was studying that she took up human services. She completed her degree in criminal justice in May, and will be finishing her associates in human services in 2021.
Her mother, meanwhile, is done with her degree.
“It was great to have her to study with,” Stephanie Stowers said. “She definitely motivated me to keep going, and really to pursue human services. I would have never done that if it weren’t for her. I think the two degrees that I’ll have next year will work well with each other.”
Brenda is already gainfully employed with her brand new degree.
“I did my internship with the YWCA,” Brenda said. “And a full-time position opened up, and I was able to get that. I’m working with the local colleges and community as the volunteer coordinator, and I love what I do. I loved what I did at ShopKo, too, but I’m grateful to have this job because I know it’s a really hard time to be looking right now. I was one of the lucky ones.”
Brenda has some advice for those currently going through the crisis of being unemployed.
“You really have to be open-minded to change,” Brenda said. “And that’s always a hard thing, no matter how old you are. But it can really result in positive things. I speak from experience. I was very afraid to go back to school. But I figured I would be open-minded and use the resources I had available, and it worked out great.”
Mother and daughter were scheduled to walk across the stage together to receive their diplomas. While that won’t happen this spring, both study buddies are more than happy with their decision to take a chance on themselves to better their futures.
