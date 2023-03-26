Miss Beloit 2023

Miss Beloit winner Angelica Chapman-Sykes and Miss Beloit's Outstanding Teen winner Tre-Anna Metzger pose with their awards during the Miss Beloit program Saturday at Beloit Memorial High School.

 Rachel Brands/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT - Angelica Chapman-Sykes went home with the title of Miss Beloit 2023 and Tre-Anna Metzger was named Miss Beloit's Outstanding Teen on Saturday, after an evening of music, excitement and pageantry.

Thirteen young women gathered onstage at Beloit Memorial High School’s auditorium to compete for the titles of Miss Beloit and Miss Beloit’s Outstanding Teen. After three and a half hours of entertainment from the best Beloit has to offer, the titles were presented.