BELOIT - Angelica Chapman-Sykes went home with the title of Miss Beloit 2023 and Tre-Anna Metzger was named Miss Beloit's Outstanding Teen on Saturday, after an evening of music, excitement and pageantry.
Thirteen young women gathered onstage at Beloit Memorial High School’s auditorium to compete for the titles of Miss Beloit and Miss Beloit’s Outstanding Teen. After three and a half hours of entertainment from the best Beloit has to offer, the titles were presented.
The first Runner Up for Miss Beloit’s Outstanding Teen was awarded to Taniyah Crawford. The second Runner Up for Miss Beloit was Jazmyne Carter and the first Runner Up was Ashante Mayfield.
These thirteen incredible young women, participated in a number of categories, such as Community Service Initiative, Talent, Question and Answer, Lifestyle and Fitness, and Evening Wear.
Angelica Chapman-Sykes introduced herself as a video game developer and her fun fact was that she once got lost in the catacombs of Paris.
Luckily, she found her way out and onto the stage of the Miss Beloit competition so she could play the viola beautifully for her talent. She said in response to a question that she was inspired by the 2019 all-woman spacewalk. Chapman-Sykes cited the representation that event gave to herself and other young women.
Diversity is big for Chapman-Sykes, since she is working in a male-dominated industry. She chose to partner with Game Changers for her community service initiative, which organizes gaming workshops for young people and encourages diversity in STEM fields.
Tre-Anna Metzger certainly has a diverse portfolio of talent and life experience to offer, which was evident from her introduction when she said her fun fact was that she has traveled through 16 different states.
Her talent was a beautifully choreographed dance number. When asked what person from history would she most want to meet, she answered Keilani.
The Miss Beloit Scholarship Organization has been serving Beloit since 1960 by offering thousands of dollars in scholarships and cash awards to local women and helping them develop professional skills like public speaking, interviewing and more.
“I hope they learn that through their preparation to get ready, they’re going to be their best self,” said Terri Gile, director of Miss Beloit’s Outstanding Teen. “We want them to be up on world affairs because the judges can ask them any kind of question about the world. We want them in good health. They’re exercising and training. I think they’ll look back on this year and say, ‘Wow, I worked hard to better myself.’”
This year’s Miss Beloit pageant had thirteen outstanding young women compete for the two titles. The Miss Beloit competitors included Camille Knight, Lizzie Sage, Zanielle Robinson, Anneea Riley, Angelica Chapman-Sykes, Candiss Edwards, Ashante Mayfield, Jazmyne Carter, and Chelsea Demos. The Miss Beloit’s Outstanding Teen competitors included Braelynn Mayfield, Connie Acuahuitl, Tre-Anna Metzger, and Taniyah Crawford.
The theme of this year’s pageant was “An Affair to Remember” and it was chosen to conjure images of classy Hollywood, according to Gile.
In addition to the cash prize and the honor of representing Beloit in 2023, Angelica Chapman-Sykes will have the opportunity to compete for Miss Wisconsin.