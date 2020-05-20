BELOIT—American flags will be displayed, as per usual, along Riverside Drive.
Graves of veterans will once again be adorned with the stars and stripes.
Beyond that, however, there isn’t a whole lot happening in terms of Memorial Day celebrations in the Stateline Area.
The National Guard has a presence in Beloit, but it’s not to celebrate fallen heroes: It’s to assist in administering COVID-19 tests. The pandemic has shuttered parade plans across the country, and it’s no different in this area.
The Orfordville VFW, one of the most active posts in the area, is still going to do its best to honor those who have fallen.
The post will host a live streaming event on its Facebook page beginning at 11 a,m. Monday, which will feature a few speakers and a re-dedication of the Post 209 Memorial Park.
At noon, the post will begin serving up a BBQ meal on a first-come, first-serve basis, with social distancing rules in place.
Post commander Allen Morris will be putting up flags in the park at 7 a.m., and taking them down at 4 p.m., with any assistance from the public welcomed.
In Roscoe, the VFW Post 2955 will have the color guard perform a short service with the Auxillary. Due to current social distancing measures, the post would prefer the ceremony remain private.
Plans in Beloit are still not fully finalized. Caluda Bankes of American Legion Post 48 in Beloit said they have requested, in lieu of the annual parade, that the community take a moment of silence at noon on Monday to “honor those fallen heroes who gave their lives for their country and to protect the very freedoms we enjoy today.”
Bankes has also put in a request to the city to, at dusk on Memorial Day, light candles in honor of those lost and place them on porches across the city.
Red candles would indicate the blood shed in battle. White candles to keep prisoners of war and those missing in action in thoughts and prayers, and blue candles to salute the memories of those who made it home but are no longer with us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.