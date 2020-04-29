BELOIT—While there won’t be any traditional Memorial Day parades this year, local organizations are still finding a way to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
While many organizations are still in the planning stages, the Orfordville VFW is moving forward with alternate plans.
“We are doing our usual remembrance,” Allen Morris said. “And we have a speaker planned with a reading or two. We plan on broadcasting the event on our Facebook page so people can watch live, or tune in later.”
Mike Benedickson of the Marine Corps League said he will miss the annual parade, which begins in South Beloit and finishes in Beloit.
“That parade draws around 15,000 people,” Benedickson said. “But obviously with the stay-at-home order, we’ve had to cancel that. The last thing we want to do is contribute to more people getting sick. One thing we are asking people to do is for everyone to take a moment of silence at noon on Memorial Day for our fallen heroes.”
Bendrickson said the group still has been able to honor veterans at select funerals.
“We’ve really been taking the lead from the funeral homes with that,” Bendrickson said. “Usually it’s just groups of three or four. I saw one funeral that had the mother sitting alone by the casket and the rest of the family huddled about 15 feet away. It’s all very sad to see.”
Bendrickson said that they are still planning on adorning gravesites with flags at local cemeteries.
“We can still do that because it only requires two people,” Bendrickson said. “The Beloit Memorial ROTC typically helps us with that, along with the Boy Scouts. We usually also have a program with the Turner High School band performing, but I’m not certain if that can happen.”
Steve Mayfield of the Beloit VFW said his organization will help, as per usual, make sure veteran gravesites in the city’s cemeteries are adorned with flags.
“We will be putting those up right around the week before Memorial Day, and they will stay up until just after the fourth of July,” Mayfield said. “And those responsibilities are delegated through either the fire department, the Boy Scouts and the ROTC.
“We are definitely going to do that. There’s no reason not to. But as far as anything else goes, we have a traditional ceremony that we hold at the cemetery after the parade, that’s off. This is a day of remembrance, and I hope people recognize that. A lot of people, especially the elderly, are going to have to be rather careful because of this virus.”
