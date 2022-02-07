ROCKFORD—The month of love is upon us, which means couples planning to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day should not delay to apply for marriage or civil union licenses.
The Winnebago County Clerk’s office is accepting appointments for couples wanting to get married on Monday, Feb. 14.
The Clerk’s office processes applications for marriage licenses from 8 a.m.—5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Couples should call the office to schedule an appointment and then appear together at the County Clerk’s Office, 404 Elm St., Rockford. Couples must present valid identification including proof of age, complete and sign the marriage license application, and pay the $40 (cash only) application fee.
Marriage licenses are issued after the application is completed in the Clerk’s office. Licenses are valid beginning the following calendar day after being issued and are valid for 60 days. Couples hoping to be married on Valentine’s Day should schedule an appointment no later than Friday, Feb. 11.
“Couples must apply for a marriage license at least one day prior to getting married,” said Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow. “We are excited to serve happy couples and don’t want them to miss their chance at a Valentine’s Day wedding.”
Couples who wish to get married in a courthouse ceremony can go to the Winnebago County Courthouse at 400 W. State St.. Regular hours for marriage ceremonies are from 3—4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Couples do not need to make an appointment as marriages are performed on a first come, first served basis. The cost is $10.
For information about how to apply for a marriage license, application fees or acceptable forms of ID, visit WinnebagoCountyClerk.com or call 815-319-4250.