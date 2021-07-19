BELOIT—A request for a rezoning of the former Atonement Lutheran Church in Beloit was denied by the Beloit City Council Monday.
The request would have changed the zoning from single-family residential to public lands and institutions for a to-be-determined use, and not a private home.
Community Development Director Julie Christensen said the future use may be a daycare.
On June 23, the plan commission voted 3-3 on the proposal. The potential uses could be problematic if the property was ever sold to a different owner, due to the broad uses allowed as public lands and institutions.
The council denied the request unanimously, with councilor Nancy Forbeck saying a conditional use permit for a specific use as a daycare might succeed in the future.
In other business, the council approved a plan to mark 19 permitted parking spaces for city staff at City Hall, 100 State St., due to the impending competition of the ABC Supply Stadium project.