FARGO — Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski was selected to lead the Fargo, North Dakota Police Department following a series of three candidate interviews Thursday.
Zibolski interviewed for the position in-person before a 15-member panel of Fargo residents tasked with making a recommendation to the Fargo City Commission, with the body set to review the conditional offer in early September, according to the West Fargo Pioneer newspaper.
Zibolski and City Manager Lori Curtis Luther declined to comment on Thursday’s development.
He is now poised to leave Beloit since joining the department in 2015 after serving 27 years with the Milwaukee Police Department.
Zibolski was named a finalist for the Fargo position on Aug. 9. At the time of his selection as a finalist, he said the Beloit Police Department was “situated for future leadership.”
Since his hiring in 2015, Zibolski oversaw the transition of command staff, bringing on board two former Milwaukee police leaders and approved multiple promotions of longtime staff in reorganizing the department. Zibolski implemented body cameras for officers; reorganized patrol officer beat areas and transitioned the city’s narcotics unit for an emphasis special operations through a violent crimes interdiction team.
His prospective departure could set in motion another chief selection process for the Beloit Police and Fire Commission. The commission promoted Beloit Fire Department Assistant Chief Dan Pease to chief in May following a selection process that started in July of 2019.