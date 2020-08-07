BELOIT — Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski is one of three finalists for chief of the Fargo, North Dakota Police Department,, according to a City of Fargo news release issued Friday.
Zibolski was named along with former Chicago Police Department commander John Franklin and former Newport, Virginia assistant police chief Stacy Kelly as finalists for the position. The trio will be interviewed in-person by the Fargo Police Chief Selection Committee on Aug. 20, the release said.
In a statement, Zibolski said the Beloit Police Department was “now situated for future leadership,” having spent the last five years as the top cop in Beloit.
“I am incredibly proud of the work that has been accomplished in the City of Beloit Police Department by the men and women who have strived to live our values of guardianship. The department has improved dramatically over the past five years,” Zibolski said.
He called the Fargo position an opportunity to “pursue other challenges.”
“Regardless of the outcome, I will continue to serve the Beloit community with pride while I am chief of this department,” Zibolski added.
Before coming to Beloit, Zibolski spent 27 years with the Milwaukee Police Department having retired as a captain in 2011.
Zibolski’s initial hiring in Beloit began tumultuously following a disagreement over finalists between the Beloit Police and Fire Commission and the Beloit City Council. The council and PFC were divided during the selection process, with the PFC selecting former Rockford Police Department Assistant Chief Pat Hoey. Multiple PFC members resigned following the dispute. Hoey would later go on to serve as South Beloit Police Chief from 2017 to 2019.
Since his hiring in 2015, Zibolski oversaw the transition of command staff, bringing on board two former Milwaukee police leaders and approved multiple promotions of longtime staff in reorganizing the department.
Zibolski implemented body cameras for officers; reorganized patrol officer beat areas and transitioned the city’s narcotics unit for an emphasis special operations through a violent crimes interdiction team.
A total of 26 applicants were considered for the Fargo position.