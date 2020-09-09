BELOIT — Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski’s final day as the city’s top law enforcement official will be Sept. 25 as he departs for the chief’s position in the Fargo, North Dakota Police Department after five years in Beloit.
Zibolski’s hiring as the new chief in Fargo was completed on Tuesday night by the Fargo City Commission after all new-hire requirements were completed, according to City of Fargo Human Resources Manager Jen Kraiter.
In a letter to the community, Zibolski said the new post in Fargo “provides both a personal and professional benefit for me and my family.”
“I have sincerely enjoyed my time in Beloit and am extremely grateful for the large amount of community support and cooperation our department has received during my five-year tenure,” Zibolski said. “The men and women of this department are true professionals and serve every day as guardians to you. I am very proud of them and thank them for their service as well.”
Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther thanked Zibolski for his leadership and having “positively changed” the police force in Beloit.
“Our city has seen improvements in reducing violent crimes and the department has made significant strides in training and policy changes designed to protect both officers and the community,” Luther said. “I am confident the guardians of this department will continue to serve Beloit with pride and professionalism during this time of transition.”
Zibolski’s departure means the Beloit Police and Fire Commission will be tasked with finding a replacement for the department just months after the commission completed a nationwide fire chief search in May that ended with interim chief Dan Pease being promoted to permanent chief. No meeting for the PFC has yet been scheduled.
Zibolski said after joining the Beloit Police Department in June of 2015 he had three major goals of enhancing department leadership; strengthening community relations and transitioning towards “modern-day policing.”
He said he felt he had accomplished those main goals following an overall reduction in violent crime in the city since 2015, according to FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) statistics.
During his time in Beloit, Zibolski retooled the department’s command staff and implemented new policy changes, including a body camera program for all officers while on duty. The city’s patrol beat areas were changed and the department added increased community engagement opportunities for residents before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“However, we cannot stop there; these same goals must continually be strived for,” Zibolski said. “I am confident that the leaders who have been promoted and will now be responsible to continue that success are ready, willing, and able to do so. Beloit is now a part of my story and will always be remembered with pride and a strong sense of accomplishment.”