JANESVILLE – Role model, community-focused, leader, giving. These are all words that describe the 2023 class of YWCA Rock County’s Women of Distinction.
The 2023 Women of Distinction honorees are:
• Deanna Renteria: 2023 Young Woman of Distinction, UW-Whitewater at Rock County student
• Denise Webb: Hagen CPA, Janesville
• Erica Daniels: Beloit College
• Jamie Counsell: Mercyhealth Hospital, Janesville
• Julia Jorgensen: Velocity Multi-Sport & Cycling, Janesville
• Rene Bue: Hedberg Public Library, Janesville
• Sarah Williams: Edgerton Community Outreach, Inc.
Also, SSM Health has been selected as the 2023 Corporate Award of Merit recipient. The award recognizes businesses and organizations in Rock County that work to improve the quality of life in the community.
“It has been a privilege to join the hardworking women on this committee for the last four years as we celebrate and empower deserving women in Rock County. This year's recipients have demonstrated personal and professional success while positively impacting our community. They all showcase integrity, compassion, and leadership qualities. I cannot wait to recognize and honor these women at our event” said Adrian Graham, Chair of the Women of Distinction Planning Committee.
The recipients will be honored at the Women of Distinction event on May 10 at the Celtic House at Glen Erin Golf Club. The event raises funds for YWCA Rock County’s Transitions program.
Transitions not only provides domestic violence survivors housing and resources to re-gain independence, it also provides economic resources for community members meant to empower women. Through Transitions’ Economic Empowerment Center, YWCA Rock County provides skills training, resume writing services and transportation assistance.
Tickets for the event are $60 each or $480 for a table of eight and are available online at https://ywcarockcounty.networkforgood.com/events/53393-2023-women-of-distinction-tickets.
Unable to attend but interested in making a donation to the event? You can do so directly here: https://ywcarockcounty.networkforgood.com/projects/185237-2023-women-of-distinction-donation-page
Rock County Judge Ashley Morse will be the Emcee for the event. She serves on the YWCA Rock County Board.
