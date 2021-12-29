JANESVILLE—YWCA Rock County will be celebrating its 100-year anniversary all year long in 2022 with special events starting with an event focused on empowering others through art.
The first event to celebrate the organization’s first century will be the Artful Empowerment Event. YWCA is looking for local artists to create art on 8-by-10-inch cotton canvas panels. Participants may use any media. The only requirement is that artists must use the theme “empowerment” as their inspiration.
When the artwork is complete it will become property of YWCA and be used in an art raffle to help raise money for the 100-year anniversary celebrations.
Those who wish to participate and pick up canvases can contact YWCA Communications Director Kari Dray at 608-752-5445 ext. 206 or email kdray@ywcarockco.com
The deadline for completed art is Jan. 13. The art is to be dropped off at Raven’s Wish at 101 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville. The art exhibit will be held at Raven’s Wish during business hours from Jan. 28 through Feb. 23. The art raffles will be held Feb. 24. All art will be sold for $100 each through a random number draw raffle. All proceeds will benefit YWCA’s programs.
The YWCA also will be celebrating through fundraisers like its Women of Distinction Event on May 11, its CARE House Golf Outing on June 10, the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes Event (data is to be announced) and its Racial Justice Conference in November 2022.
YWCA History
YWCA’s history began in 1905 when a group of Janesville women met at Sue Jeffris’ home to form the YWCA. However, the national YWCA would not establish a group in a community of less than 25,000 population.
Organizations in Janesville formed the YWCA in 1921, and it received nonprofit status in Sept. 1922.
The Janesville Gazette reported in the paper on June 7, 1921:
“The establishment of the YWCA here in 1921 was made possible through the effort of the Chamber of Commerce, the Rotary Club, the American Legion, and the Janesville Gazette, combined with the efforts of all the women’s organizations of Janesville. The support given the organization is evidenced in the report of the treasurer in which it was shown that 1,000 people donated $19,010 for establishing and conducting the organization during the coming year.”
The YWCA was first located in the Janesville Gazette building on the third floor in a rented space. The YWCA moved to 420 Jackson St. near the Tallman House in 1929. Marian Leavit donated this home to the organization.
In 1953, YWCA moved again. James A Craig, local businessman and philanthropist, acquired the home of the late Allen P. and July Stow Lovejoy at 220 S. Lawrence Ave. and donated it to the YWCA.
The YWCA’s current location is at 1735 South Washington St.
Hope on the Horizon
YWCA’s Hope on the Horizon giving campaign is still looking to raise more money with only a few days left in 2021.
The campaign helps YWCA programs including its CARE House, Child Care Program, Transitions program, Alternatives to Violence and Immigrant and Outreach and Racial Justice programming.
“This funding helps sustain these programs throughout the year and ensure that we are able to continue to provide these important services to our community,” Dray said. “We are currently at 33% of our goal and any little bit helps us get closer to achieving our end of year fundraising goal.”
Donations can be made by mailing a check to YWCA Rock County at 1735 South Washington Streets or visiting YWCA’s websites, ywcarockcounty.org.