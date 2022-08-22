JANESVILLE—Heidi Deininger has been named executive director of the YWCA Rock County.
The YWCA Rock County’s Board of Directors announced Deininger’s appointment on Monday, which was her first day in her role leading the YWCA. She fills the vacancy left following the retirement of former executive director Angela Moore.
Deininger has over 30 years of experience in nonprofit management combined with a deep commitment to eliminating racism and empowering women.
“We are thrilled to welcome Heidi as our new Executive Director,” says Kelly Eickstead, YWCA Rock County’s Board President. “She brings experience, enthusiasm and great leadership to our organization. We feel very lucky to have her lead our team.”
“I’ve lived in Rock County for over 20 years. I love building relationships and partnerships and I am excited to increase how the YWCA can serve the community and meet the community where it’s at. I’m thrilled to lead such an important organization and help bring awareness of this amazing organization to an even broader audience,” Deininger said.
Deininger has worked for YMCA facilities in Palatine, Illinois and Madison, Wisconsin. She was named Chief Operating Officer of the Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast. Her first nonprofit role in Wisconsin was in Rock County in 2001 where she worked for several years prior to taking on executive roles in nonprofits in Madison, Chicago, and Milwaukee.
Deininger worked with several large Child Care programs and is passionate about STEM programming. She has worked on several multicultural initiatives in Janesville, Madison, Milwaukee and the Chicagoland area.
“I’m thrilled to work with an amazing board of directors made up of professionals from the community with a heart for the mission” Deininger said.
She is very excited to support the work the YWCA does in regards to domestic violence, the CARE House and the Transitions Program for immigrants and victims of domestic violence. Her parents were immigrants to the United States. After they graduated from the University of Chicago, they moved to Hawaii to serve immigrant populations and raise a family. Her mother was from Germany and taught English as a second language at the University of Hawaii. Her father was from the Philippines and served the Filipino pineapple plantation workers as a doctor/surgeon in their local community. He went on to start his own physicians’ business while also working at the area hospital.
“I definitely get my passion for nonprofits and my work ethic from the values my parents instilled in me” Deininger said.
“It’s surreal to now work for the YWCA in Rock County because I found so much support from the YWCA. I spent most of my afternoons as a young child at the YWCA in downtown Honolulu where I learned to swim, cook, sew, knit and crochet. I’m grateful for the role the YWCA played in my life and am excited to now lead the organization in Rock County” Deininger said.