YWCA recruiting for Walk a Mile in Her Shoes
YWCA Rock County officials prepar for the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event in this file photo. YWCA Rock County has named Heidi Deininger as its new executive director.

JANESVILLE—Heidi Deininger has been named executive director of the YWCA Rock County.

The YWCA Rock County’s Board of Directors announced Deininger’s appointment on Monday, which was her first day in her role leading the YWCA. She fills the vacancy left following the retirement of former executive director Angela Moore.