The book “Not In Vain: Mothers Share their Journey through their Child’s Life and Loss to the Drug Pandemic. Over 160 Real-life Stories” features the story of the late Nikolas Barrett Graves, 23.
Graves died on Dec. 22, 2018, after trying heroin containing Fentanyl. His mother Brooke McKearn of Beloit often shares the story to raise awareness of addiction and mental health issues and how she believes drug toxicity deaths warrant a criminal investigation.
Released on Oct. 31, the book is available for purchase on Amazon.com
In the book more than 160 parents share their children’s stories and their struggles. The hope is that this book will raise addiction awareness and stop the stigma of substance abuse disorder.
“These stories are about normal children, from normal families with normal lives, real people. Addiction does not discriminate and neither should you,” McKearn said.
Nik’s mother Brooke McKearn also noted her Facebook page
“Addiction Awareness-what can we do to save a life?” is a good resource for addiction and mental health awareness and support.