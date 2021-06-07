Even experts can’t predict the future. Orville Wright is reported to have said to Wilbur, “This plane will never fly, Wilbur.”
Thomas Watson of IBM, after he had produced a computer the size of a large living room said, “No one will ever want a personal computer.”
Isaac Asimov, the science fiction writer, said that in predicting the future of technology, the wackier you seem, the more likely you are to be right. Yet even Asimov did not predict that we would be “looking up” the date of the Battle of Gettysburg on our phones! What?
Well, I am like all of you. I’m not an expert in much of anything, and I too have a poor record when it comes to foretelling the future. When I read my first issue ever of the Beloit Daily News nearly 50 years ago, I never thought I’d be writing for it.
When I was a kid growing up in central Texas I never thought I would ever live in or near Beloit, Wisconsin, and for a good reason, too: When I was ten years old, say, I had never heard of Beloit, Wisconsin. You could have told me it was near Chicago, but I had a very faint idea of Chicago. The big city was Waco. I did know about Milwaukee. That was some place that a beer had made famous. But beer was frowned upon in my hometown, so Milwaukee might have been regarded, by me, as a wicked place.
I knew about the Packers of course, but mostly I knew that every time I saw them on TV they were blowing their visible breaths. Wisconsin, I inferred, was cold. How did anyone live up there?
I saw a kids’ TV show called “Sergeant Preston of the Yukon.” I figured the Yukon was in Wisconsin. Later I sent in four boxtops of cereal in order to buy one square inch of the Yukon. So I figured I owned one square inch of Wisconsin.
But in fewer than two decades I would be in Beloit, Wisconsin. Who knew?
Yet if I’d been paying attention to clues, I could have almost predicted my future.
For instance, while my father was partial to Chrysler cars and even purchased a 1957 swept-winged Dodge because it was the sponsor of Lawrence Welk, whose music he liked, most of my friends and their parents drove Chevrolets. Most folks on my own were Chevy or Ford people. So I spent a lot of time in Chevys, especially Impalas. Little did I know that many of them were assembled in Janesville. You see, I wasn’t paying attention to the clues. Had I spent more time in Studebaker cars, which were made in South Bend, Indiana, I would have ended up at Notre Dame.
You can’t predict the future, but you can watch the clues. All those Chevys: a sign I was headed to somewhere near Janesville.
And then I loved to watch the TV western “Gunsmoke.” It starred one James Arness, who had gone to Beloit College for a while. Here was another clue. Why didn’t I ask my mother, “Mom, where did Mr. Arness go to college?” and she could have said, “I’ll call the reference librarian in Waco tomorrow, Tommy, and ask her.”
If only I had had a phone to look it up on. But I didn’t. In fact, back then we didn’t even have dials on our phones. We just picked up and said “Number, please” to a live person. How primitive!
If I had known that James Arness, who played Marshal Dillon on TV, had gone to Beloit College, that would have been yet another clue.
Finally, in high school I was an avid reader, and there must have been at least 300 books in my high school library. I likely read about a sixth of them and would have read more except that the high school librarian was a chain smoker and I didn’t like to get too many whiffs of her breath. Two of my favorite books were one about microbe hunters, famous scientists who chased the germ theory, such as Louis Pasteur, and another called “At the Earth’s Four Corners,” by someone named Roy Chapman Andrews.
This was Andrews’ autobiography. He had been a world-famous explorer, as popular in the 1920s as Babe Ruth. He was on the cover of TIME Magazine three times. He discovered dinosaur eggs in Mongolia. And in his memoir he told of growing up in...Beloit, Wisconsin, where his house remains over on St. Lawrence Street.
Chevy cars made in Janesville; Arness and Andrews going to Beloit College. There were clues abouding. But I didn’t pick up on a single one. I am especially not to be forgiven by not noting Andrews’ home town and alma mater.
But I didn’t. So my advice to you is, “Pay attention to those clues. They won’t predict the future for you, but they might be quite helpful.”
Why, just the other day I learned on Wikipedia that one of my favorite actors was born in Princeton, Illinois. I bet I end up in an assisted living home there.
McBride is the author of BENT DEAD IN BELOIT: A Mystery.