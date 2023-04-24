hot YMCA to host scavenger hunt for kids in downtown Beloit Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Apr 24, 2023 Apr 24, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT - The Stateline Family YMCA will host a Scavanger Hunt from 1 - 3 p.m. on Saturday.The event is a part of Healthy Kids Day and is designed to help families enjoy a little adventure in downtown Beloit. The event is free, but registration is required by Thursday.Participants are to meet at the Stateline Family YMCA Ironworks Branch at 501 Third St., Beloit.To register visit the website at www.statelineymca.org/hkd. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Stateline Family Ymca Scavanger Hunt Downtown Beloit Healthy Kids Day Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Full lineup planned for Beloit's Riverside Park this summer Beloit Memorial basketball team commended for Muskego conduct Beloit residents question school board's school closure decision Beloit businesses, individuals honored for downtown revitalization efforts Janesville man faces OWI homicide charge in fatal crash Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime