BELOIT - The Stateline Family YMCA is gearing up for the 4th annual Corporate Cup challenge, with the theme “Coming Back Stronger.”
This challenge brings together local businesses in Illinois and Wisconsin who participate in Olympic-style and virtual competitions, with all net proceeds going directly to the Annual Community Campaign at the Stateline Family YMCA.
The kickoff event was a 1 Mile Walk held on Sept. 1. Participants who signed up engaged in a 1 mile walk at their own business site and log their activity. Participants could also earn extra points by submitting photos of themselves while completing the activity. The events concluded on Sept. 20 with a Trivia Night and Awards Ceremony at the Eclipse Center in Beloit.
“We are thrilled to kick off Corporate Cup once again,” says Ann Hankins, CEO Stateline Family YMCA. The goal of Corporate Cup is to raise funds and provide local youth with the opportunity to be a part of the YMCA family, regardless of financial status. The activities of Corporate Cup further promote fitness, health, and teamwork in the workplace while raising funds for the Annual Community Campaign.”
Other events during Corporate Cup include a bags tournament, home run derby, bowling, golf events, T-shirt design contest, and individual, virtual daily challenges . The full schedule of events can be found at www.statelineymca.org/events/corporate-cup.
The Stateline Family YMCA would like to thank all of its sponsors for making the Stateline Corporate Cup a success.
• Presenting Sponsor – Blackhawk Bank
• Major Sponsors – ABC Supply, Beloit Health System, Frito Lay, Kerry
• Partner Sponsors – Eclipse Event Center, Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, Ryan Davis Photography,
Viking Lanes
• Training Sponsors – Allstate, TRICOR Insurance, Campbells, Fairbanks Morse Defense, Woodman’s
• In Kind Sponsors – Beloit Club, Ironworks Lab, Krueger Haskell Golf Course
For more Stateline Corporate Cup information and event dates and times, please visit http://www.statelineymca.org/events/corporate-cup.