BELOIT—The Stateline Family YMCA announced a partnership with Beloit Turner High School for the installation of artificial turf on two fields at the Stateline Family YMCA Youth Sports Complex on Prairie Avenue in a Monday morning groundbreaking ceremony.
The new turf will be installed on field 4 for baseball and field 11 for softball.
As part of the festivities, William Batt of Hellas Construction, Beloit Turner School District Superintendent Dennis McCarthy, School Board President John Turner, Stateline Family YMCA President and CEO Ann Hankins and YMCA Board President Rob Hendrickson did a ceremonial turning of the dirt while celebrating what they said is an important offering for the community.
The collaboration will allow youth in the Beloit area to come full circle in their baseball/softball experience. Kids can begin tee ball at age 3 at the complex and Turner High School athletes will have the opportunity to complete their high school season on the same fields, Hankins said.
“We are excited for this opportunity to help the youth in Beloit develop not only baseball and softball skills, but to be a vital part in their fundamental development in caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility,” she said.
Hankins said the project was several years in the making, and got paused for a bit due to COVID-19. However, the pause helped everyone realize the critical importance of youth sports, getting kids playing and active and family engagement.
“There are opportunities for families and neighbors to cheer on their ball player,” Hankins said. “We will get to play more baseball and softball games.”
Hankins said those at the Y are hoping this project will serve as a catapult in bringing the Beloit community together. The Y will continue to develop partnerships with other organizations and school districts with the goal of expanding this project to additional fields over the next several years. Artificial turf also will be a draw for outside tournaments bringing in many teams which could stimulate economic development for Beloit.
McCarthy said the upgraded fields were not only exciting because of their proximity to Turner schools and kids, but to all kids who will have the chance to play in top-quality fields.