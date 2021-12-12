JANESVILLE - After six years serving on the Rock County Board of Supervisors, Bob Yeomans has decided not to run for reelection in 2022.
The incumbent filed his noncandidacy paperwork with the Rock County Clerk, according a Dec. 10 press release from that office. Yeomans’ district, the newly adopted District 20, includes Town of Janesville Ward 6 and city of Janesville Wards 1 and 2.
Yeomans said he treasures the time spent working with the county, calling it a “wonderful experience” being able to help manage public resources.
“There are a lot of great things the county is doing and they’re positioning themselves to continue and speed up that process,” he said.
Despite the progress made during his tenure, Yeomans feels his role would be diminished had he sought another term.
“I don’t wish to be there ‘just in-name-only,’” he said. “I want to participate and be a valuable asset for the county.”
Yeomans said he wants to focus on his personal life, including traveling abroad. He said he hopes, COVID-19 permitting, to visit Europe, particularly to attend the 150th anniversary of the British Open golf championship in St. Andrews, Scotland next July.
Yeomans’ noncandidacy declaration is the second filed this month by an incumbent Rock County Board supervisor. Vice chairperson Wes Davis, of District 22, announced he was stepping down at the beginning of December.
The deadline for incumbents to file noncandidacy paperwork is 5 p.m., Dec. 24. Those interested in running for the county board have until 5 p.m., Jan. 4, to turn in candidate paperwork and signatures. Candidates are required to submit a minimum of 50 signatures, but no more than 100.
Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson can be contacted at 608-757-5660 for more information about running for county board supervisor.