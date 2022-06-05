BELOIT—The Yellow Brick Road Organization is planning an event during Pride Month where teens can express themselves and meet new friends in a safe space.
On June 17, Yellow Brick Road will host its first “Queer Prom” event. The prom, with the theme Steampunk Fairytale, will be held at The Birch Room, on the second floor of 3807 S. Riverside Drive from 7—11 p.m. Tickets will cost $5 online and $6 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at the website yellowbrickrd.org/queerprom.
Yellow Brick Road is an LGBTQ+ non-profit group in Beloit. This organization has hosted a variety of events throughout the year spreading the message of inclusion.
They co-organized a Black Lives Matter Pride rally in 2020. The organization also hosted the Ride for Pride Car Parade in the past.
“This is the first year Yellow Brick Road is hosting a Queer Prom,” said, Meghan Trimm, Yellow Brick Road Organization vice president. “We actually intended to host it for the first time in 2020, but that did not workout.”
Queer Prom is an event for teens who are members of the LGBTQ+ community or allies.
“Queer Prom is primarily a dance,” Trimm noted. “Teens can nominate each other for Prom Royalty and we will crown three royals that night. There also will be concessions. It should be very fun and a great opportunity for youth to meet other LGBTQ+ people their age and have some fun.”
There also will be a musical performance by Kat and the Hurricane, who are supporters of the organization.
“We were inspired by Queer Proms held by GLAAD and Rockford PFLAG,” Trimm said. “Queer Proms provide LGBTQ+ youth a prom experience where they can be themselves without the pressure of feeling like they have to fit into hetero-normativity or cisgender-normativity that often happens in school.”
The Yellow Brick Road Organization worked with a planning committee to come up with the theme and plan the event. The committee was made up of teens wanting to go for the event, parent chaperones, local shop owners, and members of the Yellow Brick Road.
COVID-19 hit the organization hard, because it is all volunteer based.
“We have monthly events that were shut down by the pandemic that we are bringing back slowly,” Trimm said. “Our book club and our movie night still have not reconvened. We need volunteers to run them.”
They have so far been able to bring some old events back and have ideas for new ones.
“We have plans to start YBR Detective Squad, a group that will get together to play the mystery game “Hunt a Killer,” Trimm noted. “We did start a monthly “Dungeons and Dragons” meet up. We play every second Wednesday of the month at Autumn Moon in downtown Beloit.”
The organization is starting to plan future events as well.
“We are also gearing up for Rock the Pride, Rock County’s annual pride festival here in Beloit, in August,” Trimm said. “Rock the Pride has been on hiatus during the pandemic. We’re very excited to bring it back this year.”